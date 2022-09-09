Janet Yellen: Biden's spending will rid nation of 'dependence on fossil fuels'

NPR boasted about Joe Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act" and its intent to address climate change by spending $360 billion tax dollars.

"The law includes hundreds of billions of dollars to tackle global warming by building more solar and wind power, making buildings more energy efficient and helping people buy electric vehicles," the report said.

Of course, opinions differed and The New York Post said even though Biden claimed it is "the most aggressive action ever, ever, ever, ever in confronting the climate crisis," and the plan could have "a subliminal long-term effect on projected temperature increases, " "Its cooling potential is, frankly, comical."

Citing Danish climate expert Bjorn Lomborg of the Copenhagen Consensus Center, the report said Biden's bill "will do almost nothing to reduce global temperature."

But it will do one thing, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, whose expertise apparently includes the energy industry as well as climate.

It will rid the nation of dependence on oil and gas.

She said the law "will put us on our way toward a future where we depend on the wind, the sun and other clean sources of energy. We will rid ourselves from our dependence on fossil fuels."

The Gateway Pundit said her comments amounted to an admission that the "Inflation Reduction Act" actually is the Green New Deal repackaged.

Further, it is California's model that the rest of the nation needs, the report noted.

"Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday said California is 'in the lead' on energy and can 'show the rest of the nation how it is done,'" the report said.

Energy Secretary Granholm: California is 'in the lead' on energy. Reality: California's green energy policies are causing blackouts at this exact moment. pic.twitter.com/JRV4altZOc — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) September 6, 2022

It is California where officials have determined to ban the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles in just a few years, insisting the population convert to expensive electric vehicles.

At the same time, state officials are warning those who already own those electrics not to charge them at certain times because the state's power grid is unable to meet demand.

