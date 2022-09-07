Why does Joe Biden keep talking about the election he rigged?

There is an old saying: "Loose lips sink ships."

I know you've heard it before. It goes back to World War II when carelessness could actually sink ships, though you don't hear it much more.

But in case you want to bring it more up to date, maybe we should modify it to this: "Loose lips sink ships for Joe Biden's ship of state" – the Deep State.

Consider this: For the past two years Big Tech has virtually made it a "hate crime," even to talk about the subject of the most suspect presidential election ever, other than to enthusiastically say "it was the most secure in history." But apparently that doesn't apply to Biden.

He can't stop telling us about 2020, in no uncertain terms, or hinting about it openly when he's around the right crowd – his fans.

We first heard him say it when it was very much on his mind Oct. 24, 2020, on the eve of the election. You remember?

He said, when it was very much on his mind before his election against Donald Trump, "We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics."

It wasn't a hate crime yet to says what he said, odd though it was – maybe even a little creepy.

But more recently he was talking to Democrats. Maybe he just got carried away with all the enthusiasm from those few still supporting him.

"If we elect two more senators, we keep the House and Democrats, we're going to get a lot of unfinished business, we're going to get done," Biden said on Aug. 25. "Folks, look, we'll codify Roe v. Wade. We'll ban, we'll ban assault weapons. We'll protect Social Security and Medicare. We'll pass universal pre-K. We'll restore the Childcare Tax Credit. We'll protect voting rights. We'll pass election reform and make sure no one, no one, ever has the opportunity to steal an election again."

But, wouldn't you know, even one of those hecklers that sneaked into the friendly environs, or perhaps a member of the audience who felt the compunction to correct the record, shouted, "You stole the election!"

Those were Biden's very own words. But don't you know, they had to be dutifully "corrected" by members of the fake media because they were "out of context." After all, people might get the wrong idea or something. Just listen to the video and see what idea you get.

Supposedly, Biden was merely asking voter for time to do things that have not been completed. Everyone knows he's not going to be a lifetime president – or is he?

And then let me take you to another odd swipe by Biden launched just after Trump's Attorney General Bill Barr had talked to Joe and conceded the election. Biden joked that Barr called him "asking if I can get him in the witness protection program for endorsing me." Endorsing him? Who knew. Barr was always a Deep Stater, part of the gilded Uni-party, after all. Barr probably knew the "outcome" of the election before the rest of us.

But if Biden can't stop talking out of both sides of his mouth, there will more outrage about his candor than his performance as an illegitimate "president," a stand-in, a "fill-in meant to fool some of the people" to get the job done until he completes it, as he explained just days ago.

Biden is clearly his own worst enemy – the worst "president" in history bar none.

He's a laughingstock internationally for what he's done to the country. And a comfort to its enemies.

Vote accordingly, and it just might bring the Deep State down – if we're lucky.

Just take a look at what comes up when you choose any browser besides Google and type in the words, "Is Biden his own worst enemy?" or "Biden sticks his foot in his mouth."

He can't help himself. He's so hopelessly cognitively challenged.

