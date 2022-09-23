Join the conversation on 'Ask the Pastor Live'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Ask the Pastor Live" is a new interactive, streaming show hosted by Pastor Daniel Joseph and WND Vice President Elizabeth Farah that will feature an opportunity for viewers to ask questions.

Joseph's 63-week video series on the book of Hebrews, which has been called "groundbreaking," is a staple of WND's commentary page.

"It's incredibly exciting to have the privilege to be able to talk about my favorite subject – Jesus and His Word – live on air," said Joseph, who pastors a Judeo-Christian Messianic congregation in Coon Rapids, Minnesota called Corner Fringe.

"I pray this time will bear great fruit for the Kingdom of God."

Along with viewer questions, the show will include discussions about the roots of the faith and the essential truths of Scripture. Questions can be submitted by email via [email protected] or in the chat during the livestream.

"Ask the Pastor Live' will air regularly on Tuesdays at noon Eastern, 9 a.m. Pacific, on YouTube. The first show, this week, was not aired live, Farah said, because YouTube blocked her for a prayer-focused livestream she did after the November 2020 election.

However, the show will air live from now on and also be available as a recording on YouTube.

See the first episode:

Farah observed that there is a lot of confusion amid all the conflicting voices on the internet, and Christians are looking for trustworthy sources.

"First and foremost, the Scriptures are to be studied, taught and preached fearlessly without the mixture of the traditions of men," Farah said. "Today, with celebrity pastors and shallow teaching, people are being led astray or left hungry for the truth. The solution is to go back to the Word of God."

