JUDGES tell Supremes they want to be able to influence redistricting maps

An organization of judges from the 50 states has told the U.S. Supreme Court that its members want to have a say in redistricting maps that are assembled when state populations change, or shift, and representatives are allocated to the people.

The Washington Examiner reports that the Conference of Chief Justices, the top judges in all of the states, filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the pending case from North Carolina.

That case charges that it is the state legislatures, not courts, that have the final say over congressional district lines.

The judges argue that's not right, that they should be the decision-makers.

TRENDING: Biden's speeches divide, deceive & demonize

The dispute came up when North Carolina GOP lawmakers drew a new district map for the state's 14 House districts. The state Supreme Court claimed it wasn't right, "drawn in a way that was intentionally biased against Democrats," according to the report, and struck the map down on a 4-3 vote.

North Carolina Republican House Speaker Tims. Moore, Senate Leader Phil Berger, and other top GOP lawmakers then turned to the U.S. Supreme Court, explaining that the Constitution's Elections Clause gives to state legislatures the authority to regulate the "times, places, and manner of holding elections."

The plaintiffs in the case explain that state executives and judicial branches have no say in the process.

The organization of judges say they want to have influence in those decisions.

Should judges influence redistricting maps? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (8 Votes)

They claim that the constitutional provision doesn't prevent state courts from reviewing those maps for "violations."

"The Elections Clause does not derogate from state courts' authority to decide what state election law is, including whether it comports with state and U.S. Constitutions," the judges had their lawyers write.

The Examiner report explained: "The dispute stems from a separate but related case, Harper v. Hall, involving Democratic-aligned plaintiffs who were represented by a group associated with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. The group appealed to the state Supreme Court after North Carolina's legislature passed a version of the congressional map in November, arguing the map violated the state constitution's provisions for free elections and freedom of assembly. After the state Supreme Court's Feb. 4 decision, which issued its 127-page opinion later on Feb. 14, a lower state court on Feb. 23 rejected a redrawn map submitted by the legislature and opted to adopt a different map drawn by a bipartisan group of four redistricting experts. The GOP-backed map would have made the districts of Democratic Reps. G.K. Butterfield and Kathy Manning more competitive for Republicans."

The arguments are to be held this fall,.

Previously, the high court said in Rucho v. Common Cause, that federal courts cannot review partisan gerrymandering claims. At the time, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that "federal judges have no license to reallocate political power between the two major political parties, with no plausible grant of authority in the Constitution, and no legal standards to limit and direct their decisions."

IMPORTANT NOTE: How is it possible that the greatest and freest nation in world history has so rapidly come under the control of serially lying, deranged, power-mad sociopaths – leaders with nothing but contempt for America, for its history, its Constitution, its Judeo-Christian culture and its people? Orwell’s “1984” points directly to the answer: The elites are changing America’s language itself, so that people’s words – and therefore, their very thoughts – inevitably come under the control of the ruling class. It’s a way of bending reality in real time, so that what is illusion appears to be true, while what is real and true appears to be lies, misinformation, “hate speech,” “conspiracy theories” and “extremism.” This extraordinarily powerful but little-understood weapon of war employed 24/7 by the Marxist left is completely explained, exposed and exploded in the August issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower agazine, “NEWSPEAK 2022: How tyrants and lunatics are enslaving Americans by redefining everything.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!OU!</a></b>