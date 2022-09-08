A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Justice Department to appeal special master ruling in Trump raid

Law enforcement officials say they would suffer 'irreparable harm'

Published September 8, 2022 at 6:04pm
Published September 8, 2022 at 6:04pm
Mar-a-Lago (video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – The Justice Department said Thursday that it was appealing a judge’s decision granting the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

The department also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to put on hold her directive prohibiting it from using the seized records for investigative purposes while it contests her ruling to a federal appeals court.

Law enforcement officials said they would suffer “irreparable harm” if Cannon’s directive remained in place, noting that uncertainty about the boundaries of the judge’s order had led the intelligence community to temporarily halt a damage assessment of the classified records taken from Mar-a-Lago.

