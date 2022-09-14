A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Kangaroo fatally pummels man, prevents rescuers from saving him

'Was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 13, 2022 at 8:49pm
(AP) -- A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936.

A relative found the 77-year-old man with “serious injuries” on his property Sunday in semirural Redmond, 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of the Western Australia state capital Perth.

It was believed he had been attacked earlier in the day by the kangaroo, which police shot dead because it was preventing paramedics from reaching the injured man, police said.

WND News Services
