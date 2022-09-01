Kathie Lee Gifford's 'The Way' hits theaters

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A faith-based musical that re-tells the story of Scripture and was produced by Kathie Lee Gifford will launch in theaters for one night only Thursday, Sept. 1.

Titled "The Way," the film is narrated by Gifford and features some of the most well-known names in music, including Jimmie Allen, Danny Gokey, Larry Gatlin, Nicole C. Mullen and CeCe Winans. It features contemporary orchestral arrangements and grand outdoor settings.

Gifford said she wants The Way to inspire moviegoers. "I want them to walk out deeply moved in their hearts and in their souls about how God's plan for humanity is beyond beautiful. His whole thing in creating us was to have community with us," Gifford told Christian Headlines. "He loves His children. … I want them to grow in their faith."

