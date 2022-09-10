King Charles is a climate hawk who has called for 'radically transforming' fossil fuel economy

(FOX NEWS) – Britain's new King Charles III is an outspoken climate activist who has traveled worldwide to give environmental speeches and advocate a complete transition from fossil fuels.

Charles — who ascended the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday — has repeatedly warned that climate change will have "devastating" impacts on the environment. As prince, he regularly attended United Nations climate conferences and issued statements or speeches condemning the "lack of climate action."

"The scale and scope of the threat we face call for a global systems level solution based on radically transforming our current fossil fuel based economy to one that is genuinely renewable and sustainable," Charles remarked during a speech at the U.N.'s COP26 summit in November 2021.

