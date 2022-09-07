How do you know if you're a 'MAGA Republican'?

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," President Joe Biden warned America a week ago Thursday.

"Now, I want to be very clear, very clear up front," Biden continued. "Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology."

For those who fear they might be on Biden's enemies list, he defined the threat more precisely. "MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution," he told us. "They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people."

Phewww! This definition cleared me, and I have the paper trail to prove it. Working backwards from the present, just over the past year, I herein make my case.

Let's see. On Aug. 24, I wrote an article protesting Democratic former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's semi-fascist use of National Guard troops to check the health records of ordinary citizens as they deplaned in Buffalo, New York, an unreasonable search and seizure if there ever were one.

On July 13, I protested the "cruel and unusual punishment" inflicted on a Minneapolis police officer, namely a 21-year federal prison sentence superimposed on top of a 22-year state sentence. As I noted, the Scottsboro Boys had a more "impartial jury" – as guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment – than did Derek Chauvin and his fellow officers.

In a Jan. 26 article I welcomed into the fold those latecomers who finally came to see, as former New York Times reporter Bari Weiss did, the "catastrophic moral crime" of COVID tyranny, a tyranny that casually violated at least four of the 10 amendments in the Bill of Rights.

For the record, I posted my first public protest on Facebook on March 16, 2020. "As of yesterday," I wrote, "Missouri had 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a.k.a. the Corona virus, and ZERO fatalities. And we're shutting down the economy?" One liberal "friend" responded, "I hope you're number 5."

On Jan. 3, I reported not on a conspiracy theory, but on a real live conspiracy. On Jan. 5, 2017, President Barack Obama, the FBI's Jim Comey, the CIA's John Brennan and Vice President Joe Biden among others met to plot a quiet coup against incoming President Donald Trump. They apparently failed to "recognize the will of the people." Treason? We'll leave that to an impartial jury.

On Dec. 22, 2021, I scolded Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her idiotic and unconstitutional discrimination against unvaxxed muffin eaters. Said Lightfoot, "If you're gonna linger, you're gonna eat that muffin, you're gonna sit down with your laptop, you gotta show proof of vaccination." She really said that. So much for the freedom of assembly.

On Dec. 1, I pointed out how one prominent Kansas City organization blew off the city's new equity task force, failing to hire a single woman of any race nor any Asian or Hispanic males. Actually, I applauded the Kansas City Chiefs for honoring the 14th Amendment and the 1964 Civil Rights by hiring only on the basis of merit.

On Nov. 14, I chastised Biden's Department of Justice for its predawn raid on the home of prominent journalist James O'Keefe, in the process making a mockery of the First Amendment and the Fourth Amendment.

Speaking of the First Amendment, on Sept. 29 I protested Kansas City's decision to shut the nation's most popular food franchise, Chick-Fil-A, out of its new airport. The local LGBTQIA+ (did I get them all?) community took exception to the Christian beliefs of the Chick-Fil-A honcho and leaned on the city to ban his enterprise.

Now I confess to being confused. Having establish that I respect the Constitution and support the rule of law, how is it that I voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, the second time enthusiastically?

Stranger still, how is it that the only people, excluding my brother Bob, who read the articles in which I defend the Constitution and support the rule of law also voted for Trump?

Here's how. To anyone not living in Joe Biden's Bizarro World it is clear that the Americans who do care about limited constitutional government and the rule of the law are the nation's conservative, those and a few stray friends.

How did such a twisted and demonic speech come out of the mouth of an American president? I speculate here, but I suspect that Biden's unholy ghost may have been Satan himself.

