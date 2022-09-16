Lancet claims COVID may have leaked from U.S. lab

In a report of its two-year investigation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the prestigious medical journal The Lancet concluded it's possible the virus originated in an American lab.

The investigators, led by Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs, argued that while independent teams have not probed American labs, it's "plausible" the virus originated in the United States, the Telegraph of London reported.

But the Wuhan Institute of Virology is also a possible place of origin, and Sachs told the Telegraph the "question of a possible laboratory release mostly involves the question of US-China joint work that was underway on Sars-like viruses."

The report noted the U.S. National Institutes of Health – which funded gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses – had "resisted disclosing details" to the investigators.

TRENDING: I don't get no respect – do you?

The report is titled "The Lancet Commission on lessons for the future from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Early in the pandemic, in February 2020, The Lancet infamously published a letter from 27 experts decrying "conspiracy theories suggesting that Covid does not have a natural origin." Last summer, as WND reported, Sachs disbanded a Lancet task force investigating the origin of the pandemic that had been led by Peter Daszak, the author of the letter, amid concerns it was biased towards the natural origin theory.

Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance received funding from the NIH to carry out gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses, including at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

As WND reported last September, the COVID-19 origins task force affiliated with The Lancet disbanded because of its connection to Daszak, who had chaired the panel before recusing himself from that role in June because of his clear conflict of interest. Daszak, in addition, was the sole U.S. representative on a World Health Organization panel that concluded the coronavirus pandemic had a natural origin.

Did COVID leak from a U.S. lab? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 38% (90 Votes) 62% (149 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Sachs, in an interview with Vanity Fair in April, said there had been "a lack of transparency" in the investigation of the pandemic origin. He called for an "independent scientific investigation" of the possible role of the NIH, EcoHealth, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and a partner laboratory at the University of North Carolina run by Dr. Ralph Baric.

In an interview with Current Affairs in August, Sachs said it's known that scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology had been trained by American scientists to use advanced bioengineering methodologies.

"And in particular, we have scientists in North Carolina, Texas, and so forth who do this kind of research, believe in it, argue for it, and say that they don’t want any regulations on it and so on," he said.

Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance, said Sachs, "was the kind of marriage maker between the American scientists and the Chinese scientists."

"That was the vehicle for funding from the U.S. government, especially from the National Institutes of Health, and especially from Tony Fauci’s unit, the NIAID," he continued. "There were years of grants, there were grant proposals. We don’t know exactly what was done. But we have enough reason to know that we should be asking exactly what was done."

Sachs said it's known "definitively that from the beginning, NIH has been running from telling us what has been done."

"They’re not telling us the truth, that they had reason to fear from the start that this came out of a lab," he told Current Affairs. "And that to this day, they have reason to suspect it, but they’re not talking."

'Outlandish conspiracy theory'

The Telegraph spoke with Dr. Peter Hotez, a member of the Lancet Commission and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, who opposed Sachs' mention of U.S. labs in the report.

Hotez said there were "diverse views" on the investigative team, and he "pushed hard on removing" the U.S. labs in the report, calling it "a distraction."

However, Hotez has criticized plans by House Republicans, if they regain the majority this fall, to investigate the lab-leak theory and the funding by NIH of gain-of-function research in cooperation with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

He said on Twitter it amounts to "a plan to undermine the fabric of science in America," dismissing a possible lab leak as an "outlandish conspiracy" theory.

However, Hotez was the recipient of an NIH grant for the development of a SARS vaccine that would respond to any "accidental release from a laboratory" or a possible spillover from animals to humans.

Looking under the rug

Sachs raised eyebrows in June when he told a conference in Madrid he was "pretty convinced" that SARS-CoV-2 was derived from "U.S. lab biotechnology."

While acknowledging "we don't know for sure," Sachs said "there's enough evidence it should be looked into and it's not being investigated – not in the U.S., not anywhere."

"I think for real reasons, [U.S. officials] don't want to look under the rug too much," Sachs said.

The Chinese government last year claimed COVID originated from an American military base in Maryland.

The World Health Organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reportedly told a European politician a lab accident at the Wuhan lab is the most likely explanation.

IMPORTANT NOTE: How is it possible that the greatest and freest nation in world history has so rapidly come under the control of serially lying, deranged, power-mad sociopaths – leaders with nothing but contempt for America, for its history, its Constitution, its Judeo-Christian culture and its people? Orwell’s “1984” points directly to the answer: The elites are changing America’s language itself, so that people’s words – and therefore, their very thoughts – inevitably come under the control of the ruling class. It’s a way of bending reality in real time, so that what is illusion appears to be true, while what is real and true appears to be lies, misinformation, “hate speech,” “conspiracy theories” and “extremism.” This extraordinarily powerful but little-understood weapon of war employed 24/7 by the Marxist left is completely explained, exposed and exploded in the August issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower agazine, “NEWSPEAK 2022: How tyrants and lunatics are enslaving Americans by redefining everything.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!