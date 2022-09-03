A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Landmark peer-reviewed study on COVID vaccines confirms 'excess risk' of adverse side effects

Independent randomized clinical trial provides hard data

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 3, 2022 at 1:29pm
(BECKER NEWS) – A landmark peer-reviewed study appears to be the first of its kind to provide hard data on the “excess risk” of adverse side effects of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines in an independent “randomized clinical trial.”

The results of the accepted scientific study confirm that the concerns that many patients had about the mRNA vaccines were well-founded.

“In the Moderna trial, the excess risk of serious AESIs (15.1 per 10,000 participants) was higher than the risk reduction for COVID-19 hospitalization relative to the placebo group (6.4 per 10,000 participants),” the study found.

Read the full story ›

