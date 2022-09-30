Latest fentanyl pill bust could be largest seizure in Midwest, cops say

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – Authorities in Minnesota said officers seized what could be the largest fentanyl pills bust in the Midwest when they confiscated 108,943 tablets from a suspected dealer.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the bust stemmed from an Aug. 31 call to investigate a report of financial fraud.

"Through some very, very good police work, they ended up getting – this more than likely the largest fentanyl pill seizure in the Midwest," he told reporters. "This is enough fentanyl to kill a fifth of the entire state's population."

