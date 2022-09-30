A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthCONTROLLING THE SUBSTANCE
Latest fentanyl pill bust could be largest seizure in Midwest, cops say

Suspect now faces federal charges

Published September 30, 2022
Published September 30, 2022 at 3:32pm
Fentanyl

(FOX NEWS) – Authorities in Minnesota said officers seized what could be the largest fentanyl pills bust in the Midwest when they confiscated 108,943 tablets from a suspected dealer.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the bust stemmed from an Aug. 31 call to investigate a report of financial fraud.

"Through some very, very good police work, they ended up getting – this more than likely the largest fentanyl pill seizure in the Midwest," he told reporters. "This is enough fentanyl to kill a fifth of the entire state's population."

