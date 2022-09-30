A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money U.S.THE MEAN SEASON
The latest on Ian's impact on the supply chain

Ports, airports remain closed in wake of hurricane

WND News Services
Published September 30, 2022 at 3:48pm
Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian (video screenshot)

(FREIGHTWAVES) – Floridians are starting to assess the damage created by Hurricane Ian a day after it slammed into the Gulf Coast as a massive Category 4 storm. By Thursday morning, Ian had been downgraded to a tropical storm, but a threat remains as it continues to bring heavy winds and rain to the state.

As of 11:54 a.m. EDT, more than 2.6 million Floridians were without power, with some counties, including Hardee, almost completely in the dark. Nearly 20% of Tampa gas stations have reported fuel shortage and access issues. As previously reported, the logistics impacts could last for weeks – or longer.

In a news conference Thursday morning in Tallahassee, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is working to make sure roads and interstate highways are open.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
