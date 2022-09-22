Lawmakers move to ban mutilating surgeries on children

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Tennessee Republican state Sen. Jack Johnson and Tennessee state Republican state Rep. William Lamberth are moving to ban child sex changes in the state after a report on Vanderbilt University Medical Center sparked outrage about transgender-related procedures being performed on children.

The two lawmakers are developing legislation that would ban child gender transitions and shut down VUMC’s pediatric transition program, according to a Daily Wire report shared by both legislators. The program reportedly gives children hormonal drugs as part of the gender transition process at as young as 13 and performs mastectomies on adolescent girls to help them present as male, according to the DW.

“I am appalled at what Matt Walsh has uncovered at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Financial gain should never be a factor in the decision to push permanent alterations to a child’s body and life,” Johnson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It is imperative we protect children in Tennessee from irreversible gender medications and surgeries. I am committed to working with Matt, Leader William Lamberth and my colleagues in the General Assembly to craft a bill that will ban the gender transition procedures being done at Vanderbilt on minors.”

“I’m deeply troubled by what @MattWalshBlog uncovered about the Pediatric Transgender Clinic at VUMC,” Lamberth wrote. “@GovBillLee is right to call for an investigation and we will support that investigation 100%. This type of child mutilation should be illegal and soon will be in TN.”

We will not stand by and allow our children to be taken advantage of. I’m proud to stand alongside @MattWalshBlog and @WilliamLamberth to hold VUMC accountable. https://t.co/fp2U7rBW6Q — Jack Johnson (@SenJohnson) September 21, 2022

Videos unearthed by the DW showed one VUMC employee expressing how profitable hormone treatments and gender surgeries would be for the hospital, and in another video an employee expressed that health care workers with religious or conscientious objections to performing those procedures were unwelcome at VUMC, though the hospital denied this was the case in a statement. The program also boasted about linking transgender patients, including children, with “Trans Buddies” who monitored doctors’ use of preferred pronouns and advocated for the patients throughout the medical process.

VUMC and Lamberth did not respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

