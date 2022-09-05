At least 10 dead, 15 hospitalized in gruesome stabbing spree, suspects still at large

(CBC NEWS) -- Melfort RCMP have issued a provincewide dangerous persons alert after multiple people were stabbed in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.

RCMP said in a press conference at 3:40 CT that they found 10 people deceased and at least 15 people have been hospitalized. RCMP said they found 13 incident locations in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

"There maybe additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals," Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said.

Read the full story ›