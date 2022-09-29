The left's 'shut up!' strategy is working, tragically

A cultural bomb has imploded in America, something palpable, where people wonder aloud if this is what falling empires look like, or where your parents and friends that are older than you say things like, "I feel bad for the younger generations" and "I am just glad I am older, so I don't have to see how bad it gets."

It is clear. "Things are bad, worse than bad, they are crazy," and it seems some older generations have taken up "dying before things get worse" as a strategy.

The racial and cultural chaos is the culmination of years of often politically motivated efforts by educators, the media and Democrats incessantly beating the drums that America is irredeemably racist, male and – above all, white.

It is almost as if labeling everyone that disagrees with you a bigot, a racist, a fascist or, after January 6th, a terrorist and an extremist is problematic to the long-term health of public discourse in a country.

Andrew Breitbart tried to warn of the goal of political correctness: "What the left has stood for with political correctness is to try to get those with whom they disagree to shut up," he said before his death in 2012.

Regrettably, the silencing works. The left teaches conservative America to shut up, and we largely oblige.

Shut up! Do not speak at your kid's school board meeting, lest you wind up on an FBI watchlist.

Shut up! At work, climbing the corporate ladder of your woke/ESG-following job, do not risk getting fired.

Shut up online! You will get censored, shadow-banned or flagged.

Conservatives hand the left the political discourse in classrooms, workplaces and online – then expect logic to prevail in the voting booth.

The result is steadily moving the needle in the culture war in one direction.

The result is Noella – the world's youngest trans model.

The media are currently writing glowing articles on "her" like she is some reincarnation of Jackie Robinson, breaking the color barrier, just because people did not want to be mean or labeled a bigot.

Noella is 10.

The left's strategy has remained the same: label, blacklist, make those that dissent untouchable.

President Joe Biden took it a step further when speaking in Maryland in late August. "It's not just Trump, it's the entire philosophy that underpins the – I'm going to say something, it's like semi-fascism," he said.

In early September, his account tweeted "MAGA proposals are a threat to the very soul of this country. The agenda represents an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

Big Tech, Big Media and Democrats now work in concert to silence conservatives – for sharing a true Hunter Biden story, for implying we should not vaccinate the youth, for saying outlandish things like we should not transition teenagers, or for bitterly speaking out in anguish after your son was killed in Afghanistan.

They ban you for having a different opinion. They ban you for telling the truth.

They imply that fascism – authoritarian rule and the merger of state and private sector – is manifesting in the form of MAGA.

The irony is lost on them.

The media shamelessly cosigning Biden's hateful claims unchecked, celebrating Noella or constantly searching for the next white "hate crime" – regardless if it's true or not – has resulted in a scenario where we've devolved as a society along racial or cultural lines.

When a political game changer and "habitual line stepper" emerged in the form of Donald Trump – a man who would point directly at the media "elite" and call them fake news – journalists and Democrats did not change strategy when it came to coverage; they simply doubled down.

"He is a Russian asset."

Social media allowed you to see the hypocrisy.

The identifying of white boogeymen wearing MAGA hats – on a field trip for a Right to Life March in Washington, D.C., yelling "this is MAGA country" outside of a Subway franchise at 2 a.m. during a Polar Vortex in Chicago, or most recently at a Duke vs. BYU volleyball game – consistently outpaces the availability of real ones.

The lie that white supremacy is our biggest threat persists.

Across this once-great melting pot– in semi-fascist Columbus, Ohio – it is Saturday night for the opening weekend of the college football season where the Buckeyes are about to take on Notre Dame in the Horse Shoe in early September.

On the sidelines, LeBron James, who has been worshiped for his basketball prowess for 20 years – walks with his son, Bronny.

James' presence at the game is local and national news, and after the game he teases NCAA fans about the possibility of his son attending OSU.

When he's not peddling shoes made in China, leaving Cleveland again for his next best title shot or working on his media empire – LeBron is quick to evoke racial imagery or animosity.

In April 2021, Columbus police arrived at a home to find 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant attempting to stab Shai-onta Craig.

Officer Nicholas Reardon essentially saved another woman's life when he shot Bryant.

In the immediate aftermath, James tweeted out a picture of Reardon from the scene with the caption "You're next #accountability" to his 52 million followers.

After January 6th, James referenced the Ku Klux Klan –and used the moment to present one of his common themes, or lies – that blacks are being systemically hunted in America, tweeting:

"DO YOU UNDERSTAND NOW?... you still won't be judge, looked at crazy, chained, beaten, hung, shot to death cause of the color of your skin!!!!" The man who christened the cover of Sports Illustrated as "The Chosen One" at 17 years old. "2 AMERIKKKAS we live in and it was at FULL CAPACITY LIVE IN DIRECT yesterday in our Nations CAPITAL AT THE CAPITOL!!"

Between his ongoing NBA career, his two decades with Nike and his media/movie empire, James is the first actively playing billionaire, with a "B."

LeBron James of the NBA, where the average player will earn $7.5 million – more than four times in one season of playing basketball what an average wage earner in this country might earn in a lifetime.

He is the closest thing America has to royalty and he has been since before he famously scored his first Hummer in high school. His nickname and his twitter handle are @KingJames.

He often describes an America or Jim Crow Era neither he nor I have ever seen.

When white high school senior 17-year-old Ethan Liming was beaten to death in June near the basketball courts outside of James' I Promise School, allegedly by three African American males, James does not inject race or inflammatory rhetoric to the conversation, nor does he post pictures of the subjects.

Shortly after the Buckeyes beat the fighting Irish, Netflix announces on Twitter that former President Barack Obama – whom the company has partnered with in a multimillion dollar deal – has just won an Emmy for Outstanding Narrator for the company's "Our Great National Parks."

Obama adds it to a list of awards that includes two Grammys, a Nobel Peace Prize and two terms as president of what used to be the most powerful country in the world.

Obama, like James, wants you to know of the oppressive nature of whiteness.

Obama, like James, is an icon.

He is celebrated.

And LeBron James could not be more right – and more wrong – about the "two Amerikkkas."

