Lesbian couple's really queer doormat scares away faithful missionaries

'Hopefully they'll leave us alone now'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 7, 2022 at 9:15pm
(TikTok / @jamie.foust94)

(TikTok / @jamie.foust94)

(NEW YORK POST) -- An Indiana couple rolled out an LGBTQ+ friendly welcome mat in front of their home, only for the decor to deter a pair of Mormon missionaries from even knocking on their door.

Jamie Foust, 28, and her wife Melissa, 32, initially purchased a rainbow-trimmed doormat reading “Gayest Place in Town” from Target in June because they thought it was funny.

Two months later, on August 23, their doorbell camera captured two Mormon missionaries approaching their home, armed with the word of the Lord.

Read the full story ›

