Lesbian couple's really queer doormat scares away faithful missionaries

(NEW YORK POST) -- An Indiana couple rolled out an LGBTQ+ friendly welcome mat in front of their home, only for the decor to deter a pair of Mormon missionaries from even knocking on their door.
Jamie Foust, 28, and her wife Melissa, 32, initially purchased a rainbow-trimmed doormat reading “Gayest Place in Town” from Target in June because they thought it was funny.
Advertisement - story continues below
Two months later, on August 23, their doorbell camera captured two Mormon missionaries approaching their home, armed with the word of the Lord.