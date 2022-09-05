LGBT activists get death sentence for 'spreading corruption on earth'

(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) -- A court in Iran has sentenced to death two gay rights activists on charges of promoting homosexuality, campaigners said Monday, urging pressure from the international community to stop the implementation of the verdicts.

The two women, Zahra Sedighi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Chubdar, 24, were sentenced to death by the court in the northwestern town of Urmia, the Hengaw Kurdish rights organization said.

Detained LGBT+ rights advocate Zahra Sedighi-Hamedani sentenced to death in Iran for. Yes in 21st century being homosexual is a punishable crime in Iran and now she and Elham Chobdar are sentenced to be executed. This act of terror must be condemn by the world. Be their voice. pic.twitter.com/mMDO4Vqg4A — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 4, 2022

They were convicted of “spreading corruption on earth” — a charge frequently imposed on defendants deemed to have broken the country’s sharia laws, it added. They were informed of the sentence while in detention in the women’s wing of the Urmia jail.

