LGBT activists get death sentence for 'spreading corruption on earth'

'Yes in 21st century being homosexual is a punishable crime'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2022 at 4:19pm
Zahra Sedighi Hamedani (Twitter)

Zahra Sedighi Hamedani (Twitter)

(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) -- A court in Iran has sentenced to death two gay rights activists on charges of promoting homosexuality, campaigners said Monday, urging pressure from the international community to stop the implementation of the verdicts.

The two women, Zahra Sedighi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Chubdar, 24, were sentenced to death by the court in the northwestern town of Urmia, the Hengaw Kurdish rights organization said.

They were convicted of “spreading corruption on earth” — a charge frequently imposed on defendants deemed to have broken the country’s sharia laws, it added. They were informed of the sentence while in detention in the women’s wing of the Urmia jail.

