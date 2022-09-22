LGBT group at Jewish university offers compromise to resume student clubs

(NEW YORK POST) – Yeshiva University students fighting to create an LGBTQ group on Wednesday said they’ll stand down on seeking recognition from the school to avoid upending campus life.

University officials had decided to suspend all student groups on Friday after the Supreme Court denied their attempt not to recognize the YU Pride Alliance.

The students, in a statement Wednesday, expressed sadness that their group is “so objectionable” to the university that it would pause all student clubs — and “pit students against each other rather than tolerate our presence.”

Read the full story ›