A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

LGBT group at Jewish university offers compromise to resume student clubs

Will stand down to avoid upending campus life

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2022 at 2:46pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEW YORK POST) – Yeshiva University students fighting to create an LGBTQ group on Wednesday said they’ll stand down on seeking recognition from the school to avoid upending campus life.

University officials had decided to suspend all student groups on Friday after the Supreme Court denied their attempt not to recognize the YU Pride Alliance.

The students, in a statement Wednesday, expressed sadness that their group is “so objectionable” to the university that it would pause all student clubs — and “pit students against each other rather than tolerate our presence.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The return of the peanut butter-and-mayonnaise sandwich?
Baby formula shortage: FDA response report cites outdated system, training issues
Lawmakers move to ban mutilating surgeries on children
LGBT group at Jewish university offers compromise to resume student clubs
Maine's Dept. of Education teaches MAGA is covert racism, white supremacy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×