Liberal college shamed into paying millions for its racist attack on innocent family

Oberlin College, a liberal institution in Ohio, has finally been shamed into paying out the $36.5 million it owed a local family, owners of a bakery, for its years-long defamatory attack on them.

The essence of the dispute was that Oberlin officials falsely claimed, over and over for years, that the owners of Gibson's bakery, which is near the campus, were racist, when they were not.

The false claims had been prompted when bakery owners caught three students trying to shoplift. The students are black. But all three pleaded guilty to various charges, which didn't even slow down the school's campaign against the bakery.

The U.K. Daily Mail has confirmed that the school "has finally paid out the full $36.5 million it owes to Gibson's Bakery, after it was found to have defamed the store."

TRENDING: If greenies get their way, there'll be 'mass starvation'

The school had been ordered, years ago, to pay $25 million after jurors found it had defamed the bakery, but it fought on for years, and the additional penalty is the lawyers' fees and interest it had to add to the judgment.

The fight had gone up to the Ohio Supreme Court, which refused to overturn the verdict.

"Finally on Thursday, the liberal arts college announced it 'has initiated payment on full of the $36.59 million judgement,'" the report confirmed.

The school officials said they were "disappointed" in the result, and noted that "no further payments are required."

Did Oberlin officials falsely claim the owners of Gibson's bakery were racist? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Then they claimed to hope "that the end of the litigation will begin the healing of our entire community."

The report explained, "Former Dean of Students and Vice President Meredith Raimondo stoked protests against Gibson's Bakery following the shoplifting incident, even though the claims were found to be totally false. She has since been blamed for much of the behavior that has seen Oberlin ordered to pay $35 million for defamation, with Raimondo since moving to a college in Atlanta."

The damages from the school's campaign had been real, as school officials ordered their food provider to stop buying cookies, bagels and other food from Gibson's, and boycotts abounded.

IMPORTANT NOTE: How is it possible that the greatest and freest nation in world history has so rapidly come under the control of serially lying, deranged, power-mad sociopaths – leaders with nothing but contempt for America, for its history, its Constitution, its Judeo-Christian culture and its people? Orwell’s “1984” points directly to the answer: The elites are changing America’s language itself, so that people’s words – and therefore, their very thoughts – inevitably come under the control of the ruling class. It’s a way of bending reality in real time, so that what is illusion appears to be true, while what is real and true appears to be lies, misinformation, “hate speech,” “conspiracy theories” and “extremism.” This extraordinarily powerful but little-understood weapon of war employed 24/7 by the Marxist left is completely explained, exposed and exploded in the August issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower agazine, “NEWSPEAK 2022: How tyrants and lunatics are enslaving Americans by redefining everything.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!