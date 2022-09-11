A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith U.S.TESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'What a lie': Franklin Graham reacts to shocking survey of Christian pastors

Blasts 'false teaching ... leading people & churches astray'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2022 at 7:06pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Franklin Graham (Franklin Graham/Facebook photo)

Franklin Graham (Franklin Graham/Facebook photo)

(CBN NEWS) -- Evangelist Franklin Graham reacted this week to shocking survey data showing more than one-third of senior pastors purportedly believe “good people” can earn their way to heaven, with Graham lambasting some of the findings as “false teaching.”

“I don’t know which 1,000 pastors this group surveyed, but the results are concerning,” Graham tweeted Monday. “39% of ‘evangelical’ pastors they asked said there is no absolute moral truth & that ‘each individual must determine their own truth.'”

He added, “What a lie.”

TRENDING: Horrific: Black on black racism

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Poor taste: Restaurant manager sorry after attempt to 'honor' 9/11 victims backfires
'What a lie': Franklin Graham reacts to shocking survey of Christian pastors
Islamic Movement calls for 'Rosh Hashanah riots' on Temple Mount
Biden's Treasury secretary sounds alarm on higher gas prices coming soon
'We're remaking the Republican Party': Senate candidate hammers 'out of touch' GOP 'establishment'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×