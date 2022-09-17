A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsTHE SWAMP
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Lindsey Graham said Trump 'could kill 50 people on our side and it wouldn’t matter' to GOP voters

Excerpts from new book quote senator's thoughts on 45th president

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 17, 2022 at 5:20pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(MSN) – A new book from reporters Peter Baker and Susan Glasser quotes Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as backing up former President Donald Trump's claim that he could get away with murder and Republican voters would still support him.

The Independent has obtained a copy of Baker and Glasser's new book, called "The Divider," and has found that Graham told them during Trump's first impeachment trial that there was very little anyone could do to dislodge Trump as the leader of the GOP, no matter how many crimes or misdeeds he committed.

The South Carolina senator also let Glasser and Baker know that he wasn't blind to some of the twice-impeached former president's shortcomings, as he also described Trump as a "lying motherf*cker" who was nonetheless "a lot of fun to hang out with."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Watch: AOC goes on wild attack against Republicans over migrant buses
Lindsey Graham said Trump 'could kill 50 people on our side and it wouldn’t matter' to GOP voters
Biden reportedly pressuring FBI agents to 'find' domestic extremists
The busloads of migrants continue
DOJ partially appeals Trump raid ruling, seeks to keep investigating disputed classified memos
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×