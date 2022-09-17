Lindsey Graham said Trump 'could kill 50 people on our side and it wouldn’t matter' to GOP voters

(MSN) – A new book from reporters Peter Baker and Susan Glasser quotes Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as backing up former President Donald Trump's claim that he could get away with murder and Republican voters would still support him.

The Independent has obtained a copy of Baker and Glasser's new book, called "The Divider," and has found that Graham told them during Trump's first impeachment trial that there was very little anyone could do to dislodge Trump as the leader of the GOP, no matter how many crimes or misdeeds he committed.

The South Carolina senator also let Glasser and Baker know that he wasn't blind to some of the twice-impeached former president's shortcomings, as he also described Trump as a "lying motherf*cker" who was nonetheless "a lot of fun to hang out with."

