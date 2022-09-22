Major Catholic university silent on its sexual orientation, gender identity policy

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A recent video from a Catholic priest and University of Notre Dame administrator raised concern among alumni who question if the university is upholding the faith teachings of the Catholic Church.

According to the Catholic Church’s teachings, homosexual relationships are not morally permissible. People with homosexual inclinations are called to a life of celibacy and chastity, while those that suffer from gender dysphoria should be supported and live in their sex. Individuals cannot change genders, according to the Catholic Church.

In addition, as pointed out by The Irish Rover, the university’s own policy quotes the Catechism of the Catholic Church. “Homosexual persons are called to chastity” and to “friendship,” and should cultivate “the virtues of self‐mastery that teach them inner freedom.”

