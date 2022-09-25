A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Major city weighs tents to house migrants as shelters fill

Homeless facilities already strained to capacity

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 25, 2022 at 3:56pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – New York City's mayor says he plans to erect hangar-sized tents as temporary shelter for thousands of international migrants who have been bused into the Big Apple as part of a campaign by Republican governors to disrupt federal border policies.

The tents are among an array of options — from using cruise ships to summer camps — the city is considering as it struggles to find housing for an estimated 13,000 migrants who have wound up in New York after being bused north from border towns in Texas and Arizona.

"This is not an everyday homelessness crisis, but a humanitarian crisis that requires a different approach," New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement Thursday.

Read the full story ›

