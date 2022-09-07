Major nation bans COVID vaccine for children under 12

Britain has banned children under age 12 from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The decision was made by the government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, or JCVI, which argued young children are at very low risk of developing severe disease from COVID, and most will have gained natural immunity from infections, the Guardian of London reported.

A member of the JCVI, Adam Finn, professor of pediatrics at the University of Bristol, told the paper that the proportion of parents who had chosen to have their young children immunized had been small.

"The main policy focus right now though … is to try to immunize those who are at highest risk of severe acute COVID as per the recent announcement on the autumn booster program," said Finn.

TRENDING: WATCH: New ad targets 'hyper-deadly consequences' of Dem crime policies

In the United States, more than two months since the Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccine doses for children as young as 6 months, a little less under 4% of infants under 2 years old and a little more than 6% of children 2 to 4 years old have received the first dose, the Washington Examiner reported.

In May, despite Pfizer trial data showing the chance of death in children from the shot is 107 times higher than death from COVID-19, the FDA approved Pfizer booster shots for children 5-11.

Members of the FDA's vaccine advisory panel last fall reluctantly recommended approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for that age group despite a lack of safety data.

A panel member, Dr. Eric Rubin, editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, famously said during the hearing, "We're never going to learn about how safe the vaccine is unless we start giving it – that's just the way it goes."

On Wednesday, Naomi Wolf, who has mobilized a team of experts who are poring over Pfizer clinical trial data released through a lawsuit, said the COVID-19 vaccines are hindering the development of the testes of pre-adolescent boys.

"The vaccines hurt the testes and hurt the parts of the testes that develop the masculinity and secondary sex characteristics of little boys, and baby boys, and teenage boys," she told Steve Bannon in a "War Room" interview. "So they literally harm the chances of your little boy child to grow up normally as a male human adult."

See the interview with Wolf:

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Last week, the updating of the U.K. government's "Summary of the Public Assessment Report for COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech" drew wide attention when it seemed to indicate that pregnant and breast-feeding women should not take the COVID-19 vaccine because their safety could not be guaranteed.

British health officials stated Wednesday that their COVID vaccine advice for pregnant women has not changed, insisting that an updated government safety report was misinterpreted.

However, updated Aug. 16, the document states: "Sufficient reassurance of safe use of the vaccine in pregnant women cannot be provided at the present time."

The government report says that because of the rapid development of the vaccine – in about one-fifth the minimal time in which previous vaccines were developed – there is an "absence of reproductive toxicity data."

A spike in severe adverse events among pregnant women coinciding with the vaccine rollout in 2021 has shown up in Department of Defense data and the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System database run by the FDA and the CDC, according to analyses by medical scientists.

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Children statistically have virtually no chance of death or serious illness from COVID-19, but, in any case, the experimental vaccines rushed to market under emergency use authorization have proven to be ineffective against the current SARS-CoV-2 variants while posing the risk of severe harm or death in proportions far higher than any vaccine in history.

Children, according to studies, are at low risk of spreading COVID-19. Further, the CDC recently reported higher COVID-19 case rates have been recorded among fully vaccinated children than unvaccinated in the age group 5-11 since February 2022. And the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics found children are up to 52 times more likely to die following the COVID-19 injection than children who have not received it.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!