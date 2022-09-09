Manchin approval in free fall after Inflation Reduction Act vote

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – West Virginia voters are not happy with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he decided to vote for President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

As recently as May, 57% of West Virginia voters approved of the job Manchin was doing as a senator. According to a new poll from West Virginia radio station WMOV, that number has now plummeted to just 26%

Worse for Manchin, the same poll says that if he were to face reelection against either West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey or Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV), Manchin would lose. (Manchin doesn’t have to run for reelection until 2024.)

