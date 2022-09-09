A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Manchin approval in free fall after Inflation Reduction Act vote

Approval numbers plummeted to 26%

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 9, 2022 at 4:17pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Sen. Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – West Virginia voters are not happy with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he decided to vote for President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

As recently as May, 57% of West Virginia voters approved of the job Manchin was doing as a senator. According to a new poll from West Virginia radio station WMOV, that number has now plummeted to just 26%

Worse for Manchin, the same poll says that if he were to face reelection against either West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey or Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV), Manchin would lose. (Manchin doesn’t have to run for reelection until 2024.)

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Water shakedown? City's water pressure restored immediately after Army Corps arrives
Manchin approval in free fall after Inflation Reduction Act vote
Canada manhunt ends as mass-stabbing suspect dies from self-inflicted wounds
German diplomat who mocked Trump at U.N. suddenly silent as warning comes true
German companies warn of disaster as electricity, gas tap are 'turned off'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×