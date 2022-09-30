Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband of 27 years files for divorce

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – The husband of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed for divorce Wednesday morning in a Georgia court.

In court documents obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta, Perry Greene reportedly stated his 27-year-long marriage with Rep. Greene is "irretrievably broken." The couple married in August 1995 and share three adult children together.

The filing in the Floyd County Superior Court showed the couple had previously been separated and continue to be separated.

TRENDING: Italy's conservatives triumph – America needs the same

Read the full story ›