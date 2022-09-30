A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.SHIFTING PRIORITIES
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband of 27 years files for divorce

Says marriage is 'irretrievably broken'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 29, 2022 at 9:17pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Marjorie Taylor Greene (video screenshot)

Marjorie Taylor Greene (video screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – The husband of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed for divorce Wednesday morning in a Georgia court.

In court documents obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta, Perry Greene reportedly stated his 27-year-long marriage with Rep. Greene is "irretrievably broken." The couple married in August 1995 and share three adult children together.

The filing in the Floyd County Superior Court showed the couple had previously been separated and continue to be separated.

TRENDING: Italy's conservatives triumph – America needs the same

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband of 27 years files for divorce
Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue
Gavin Newsom claims media does not support Dems enough
Vladimir Putin to annex 4 Ukrainian regions in Friday ceremony
Harris gaffe: U.S. has 'strong alliance' with 'Republic of North Korea'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×