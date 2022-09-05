A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mark Wahlberg: I 'can't start the day without being in prayer'

Even with my faith, I don’t force it on my kids'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2022 at 4:34pm
Actor Mark Wahlberg (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Famed actor Mark Wahlberg — known most recently for his faith-based film “Father Stu” — said on NBC’s “Today” that he “can’t start” his days without prayer and Scripture reading.

“Even with my faith, I don’t force it on [my kids],” the celebrity said. “But they know that dad can’t start the day without being in prayer, can’t start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass. And hopefully, instead of forcing that on them, they’ll say, ‘Well, if it works for dad, maybe it’ll work for us,’ and they’ll kind of gravitate toward it on their own.”

In April, Wahlberg spoke with CBN’s Faithwire about the movie and faith more broadly, particularly in response to cancel culture — an issue he said was addressed in “Father Stu.”

Read the full story ›

