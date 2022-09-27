'Mass poisoning': Fentanyl now disguised as candy with Halloween on way

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Authorities say they have confiscated 15,000 fentanyl pills in an operation that went down in Connecticut – and the poison was disguised as candy.

According to a Fox News report, a Drug Enforcement Administration special operations officer, Derek Maltz, immediately warned parents – with the approach of one of the year's biggest candy seasons, Halloween.

The fentanyl, in fact, had been stashed in packages marked Skittles and Nerds, popular candy brands.

TRENDING: Biden's flaccid weakness could start WWIII

Maltz said, during an interview with Fox & Friends, "We’re seeing an unprecedented amount of kids dying as young as 13 years old. And we know now, the DEA says, that 40% of the pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl."

He confirmed cartels "are taking advantage of teens’ obsession with the internet by selling the drugs on social media platforms. The children being targeted in these sales, Maltz noted, may not know any better," the report explained.

Fentanyl, which largely comes from China via Mexico's smugglers, is deadly and is "flowing our streets like we've never seen," he said.

"Stay away from it because it’s poison. It really is dangerous," he said.

He also called on the Biden administration to act on the problem.

The report said there were 6,000 synthetic opioid deaths in the U.S. in 2015, but 63,000 last year.

"It’s a mass poisoning," he said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!