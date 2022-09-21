Is Matt Drudge dead? If not, where is he?

Whatever happened to Matt Drudge?

He was, from the start in 1995, an enigma – a populist soothsayer who took the internet by storm.

All that began to change in 2019. So did my world.

That's when his site, which defined him, turned avowedly anti-Donald Trump. And I had five strokes, which I survived and am still recovering from.

Trump noticed the change: "Such an honor! Drudge is down 40% plus since he became Fake News. Most importantly, he's bleeding profusely, and is no longer "hot". But others are! Lost ALL Trumpers."

TRENDING: New poll delivers alarming news for Democrats

I wonder if Trump knew why Drudge "turned" on him or whether he ever met him. I was "out of it" for at least a year – with little speech ability and less writing ability. I still wonder.

It seems implausible that Drudge just dropped out of society.

No one has heard from him since 2019, as far as I know. Does it seem possible that no one has heard from him? Does it concern anybody? With all that has happened in America and to America since then, is anybody just a little suspicious?

There's ample reason to believe he's not playing a role in the Drudge Report anymore – that's for sure.

Do you think Matt Drudge is dead? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 44% (8 Votes) 56% (10 Votes)

There is not a word from him from anybody. Not even a tweet from him! Lots of rumors only.

So I am asking: Is Matt Drudge even alive?

It's a fair question today in the time of "President" Joe Biden. So many strange things going on.

Some people think he just took off and is living the good life – maybe on his own island somewhere. He was once one of the most prominent Americans. Now nobody can find him. Explain that.

That's not the Matt Drudge I know – though I didn't know him well.

So, if you are still with us, Matt, please let us know. You never write or call. Please drop me a line. I just want to hear from you. I'm genuinely concerned about you.

A decade ago, one of our friends, Andrew Breitbart, collapsed on a street near his home in Brentwood. He died a day later, on March 1, 2012. He was 43 years old.

That was suspicious, taking place during the Barack Hussein Obama years. That was quite a loss. But it has never really been explained.

These are both men I was involved with.

I may be late thinking about Matt, but better late than never.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Meanwhile, we indeed have a "red tsunami" coming, a real Republican wave, and there are a lot of things we will be able to investigate. Among them are the following questions:

Why did we have to double the size of the IRS? We never had any answers as to why the IRS in the Obama years was a political tool.

Why has President Trump been treated so contemptibly? Was it because he cared about the American people?

Why did the Afghanistan withdrawal go so disgracefully?

Why has energy independence been given away by Biden?

Why has the U.S. been invaded by illegals for the past two years?

Why is the FBI and the Justice Department so shamelessly political?

Why the collusion with China?

Why the open romance with pedophiles?

Why the embrace of Hunter Biden?

Why the war on parents?

Why the lies on inflation?

Why the war on the Constitution?

Why are we at war with police and everything decent is America?

And while we're at it, whatever happened to Matt Drudge?

Maybe it will take a congressional investigation.

Why would he keep silent on all these horror stories afflicting America now?

What happened to him? Where is he? Where did he go? Was he "canceled?"

What gives?

Does anybody really know? Does anybody really care?

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!