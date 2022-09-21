A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Media watchdog takes on Satan-themed cartoon 'Little Demon,' issues warning

'Advertising dollars are the lifeblood of this industry'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2022 at 5:30pm
A scene from 'Little Demon' (FX Productions)

(FAITHWIRE) -- A media watchdog is taking action following the launch of FXX’s “Little Demon,” a controversial cartoon about Satan that has yielded a plethora of warnings from faith leaders and media experts.

Melissa Henson, program director at the Parents Television and Media Council (PTC), a media monitoring organization devoted to protecting kids and families, told CBN’s Faithwire her organization is reaching out to the show’s sponsors to express alarm and alert them to the program’s contents.

“What we are trying to do is alert sponsors — the companies that are paying for ad time on this program — to what it is exactly that they are sponsoring,” Henson said. “We have learned, in the past, companies are buying blocks of time on networks or across a family group of networks.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







