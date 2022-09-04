A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Member of Congress posts video of Biden speech with deepfake of Hitler's face

Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted 'Joe Biden is Hitler' and "#NaziJoe has to go'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2022 at 6:49pm
Joe Biden made to look and sound like Adolf Hitler in a deepfake video posted on Twitter by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Sept. 1, 2022. (Video screenshot)

Joe Biden made to look and sound like Adolf Hitler in a deepfake video posted on Twitter by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Sept. 1, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video on Twitter on Friday of US President Joe Biden giving a speech - but with a deepfake of Adolf Hitler's face.

The deepfake video also includes swastikas that were edited into the background.

Anti-Defamation League Midwest Board Member Bradley Dlatt tweeted in response that Greene "should be expelled from Congress for this. Co-opting the imagery of a regime that murdered millions of Jews and other minorities is dangerous, highly offensive, ignorant, and wrong. This should be the end for MTG's career."

WND News Services
