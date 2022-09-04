WATCH: Member of Congress posts video of Biden speech with deepfake of Hitler's face

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video on Twitter on Friday of US President Joe Biden giving a speech - but with a deepfake of Adolf Hitler's face.

The deepfake video also includes swastikas that were edited into the background.

What we all saw tonight from Biden. I guess when President Butterbeans is frail, weak, and dementia ridden, the Hitler imagery was their attempt to make him look “tough” while he declares war on half of America as enemies of the state. Or it’s real.. pic.twitter.com/rk9vrt7ZK5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 2, 2022

Anti-Defamation League Midwest Board Member Bradley Dlatt tweeted in response that Greene "should be expelled from Congress for this. Co-opting the imagery of a regime that murdered millions of Jews and other minorities is dangerous, highly offensive, ignorant, and wrong. This should be the end for MTG's career."

