The myth of the elites' 'noble lies'

According to Wikipedia, the notion of a "noble lie" originated with Plato's "The Republic"; it's a myth or false statement "typically of religious nature, knowingly propagated by an elite to maintain social harmony or advance an agenda."

Today's "elites" are trying to advance an agenda, all right. And they expect their every statement to be treated as gospel – as nonbelievers discover when we dare to point out how much the elites lie.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a prominent figure in the country's response to COVID-19, has made a habit of lying for what he claims are beneficent reasons. When the virus first hit our shores, Fauci stated that wearing masks did nothing to stop the spread. Later, he insisted that the public should wear masks because the science had changed. When the evident absurdity of that statement was challenged, Fauci admitted that he lied to the public to prevent a shortage of masks for health professionals.

He lied again about what percentage of the U.S. population needed to be vaccinated (or infected) to obtain herd immunity. First, Fauci said 60% to 70%; later, he said close to 90%. He stated that he decided to "nudge the numbers up" when he thought the public was prepared for the bad news. In April, Fauci and other NIAID scientists published an article concluding that herd immunity against COVID-19 "almost certainly is an unattainable goal."

And now, it appears that there are still more lies.

TRENDING: Don't forget the LGB when pushing back against the T

Andrew Huff, a former vice president of EcoHealth Alliance, has turned whistleblower. In a sworn statement released by his attorney, Huff states that EcoHealth Alliance developed the SARS-CoV-2 virus (that causes COVID-19) by conducting "gain of function research" on bat-borne viruses that was funded by Fauci's NIAID, as well as the National Institutes of Health.

This is exactly the kind of dangerous research Fauci was questioned about by Congress, and which he expressly stated that he never funded. That statement looks to me to be a complete falsehood – not merely debated within the scientific community, as fact-checkers at The Washington Post wrote.

If the pandemic was indeed caused by inadequate safety precautions at a research lab, these lies and plenty of other untruths, half-truths and God-only-knows-what's-truths quickly became the party line in circumstances where no one really understood what had been unleashed.

Doctors who prescribed drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin that successfully treated the symptoms were silenced and censored, their professional reputations besmirched. Information about who is truly most at risk (such as the elderly, immuno-compromised or severely obese) was buried in assertions that "everyone" was at risk. That idea is behind the insistence that everyone should be vaccinated to prevent infection and transmission. But Dr. Deborah Birx, former coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, admitted earlier this year, "I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection. … I think we overplayed the vaccines."

Tell that to the families of countless young people who have dropped dead of heart attacks or been diagnosed with myocarditis after receiving the COVID-19 vaccines – a phenomenon observed in the U.S., the U.K. and throughout Europe and Asia.

The liars lied to cover up their malfeasance, negligence and ignorance. And the world paid a staggering and incalculable price. Billions of lives were upended. Hundreds of millions died from the virus. Countless more were left impaired by it. Lockdowns destroyed businesses, shuttered schools and set our children back years academically.

If these were the elites' only lies, that would be bad enough. But there are so many more.

The "Russia collusion" accusations leveled against former President Donald Trump that spawned a multi-year investigation costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars were total fabrications. And everyone involved knew it from the start.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Hillary Clinton's campaign paid for some of the research that led to the dossier containing those fictitious allegations. They paid an $8,000 fine for incorrectly reporting the money to the Federal Election Commission. The source of some of the allegations was a paid FBI informant with a reputation for falsehoods. In other words, the FBI knew the information was false. They nevertheless used that information to fraudulently obtain a warrant to spy on Trump and his staff.

When Congress investigated the matter, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe lied, as did FBI agent (and attorney) Peter Strzok. Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony was "contradicted." The consequences for them were de minimus.

On the corporate side, elites censor the truth and then lie about it. Social media CEOs lie when they say that their companies don't censor conservative speech. They pretend to be neutral, but help high-powered left-wing political figures disseminate lies to the public; especially – as we saw with Big Tech's squelching of the story about Hunter Biden's laptop – when the truth will affect how people vote in an election.

Politicians have been demonizing their opponents with lies and smears since time began. But because so many Americans see through these lies ("The border is secure!" "The economy is doing great!" "The Inflation Reduction Act will actually reduce inflation!" "Men can become pregnant!" "Renewable energy can replace fossil fuels!") the left now demonizes at least half the country. Former President Barack Obama did it first, calling Americans who did not like his policies "bitter clingers." Hillary Clinton went further, calling them "a basket of deplorables."

Biden now calls them "semi-fascists."

The notion of the "noble lie" is itself a lie and a poison that spreads, as we're seeing right now. The liars conclude that every lie is justified by their "noble" goals. And then it's not just lies; it's any and all conduct engaged in to retain power.

All the lies we are being told are deliberately intended to frighten people into giving up the liberty and prosperity our founders risked their lives to create; that wars were fought to obtain and keep; that literally hundreds of millions of men and women engaged in entrepreneurship and commerce, as employers and employees, have devoted their lives to providing.

And a relative handful of arrogant people think they're so superior that they should be able to undo it all.

There is nothing "noble" about that.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!