A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S. WorldTHE FINAL FRONTIER
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid in first ever test of planetary defense

Aims to alter orbit of rock in venture hitherto only attempted in science fiction

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 27, 2022 at 5:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
NASA astronaut Nicole Mann gives a thumbs up from inside the Orion mockup, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. (NASA photo by Bill Ingalls)

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann gives a thumbs up from inside the Orion mockup, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. (NASA photo by Bill Ingalls)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- NASA on Monday accomplished a feat humanity never before attempted: deliberately smacking a spacecraft into an asteroid to slightly deflect its orbit, in a key test of our ability to stop cosmic objects from devastating life on Earth.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spaceship launched from California last November and hit its target, which posed no threat to Earth, at roughly 14,000 miles (22,500 kilometers) per hour.

The galactic slam occurred 7 million miles (11.3 million kilometers) away. Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid’s orbit.

TRENDING: Biden's flaccid weakness could start WWIII

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid in first ever test of planetary defense
U.S. Jewish students targeted by attacks on Rosh Hashanah
IRS sends out more than $1 BILLION to the wrong people!
S&P 500 ends down after notching a fresh bear-market low, Dow slips 125 points
Trump scores major legal victory in defamation case
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×