MoneyON WALL STREET
Nasdaq closes higher as stocks stabilize following massive sell-off

Investors try to find footing after biggest one-day drop in more than two years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2022 at 4:13pm
(Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The Nasdaq Composite grinded higher in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors tried to find their footing after the biggest one-day drop in more than two years.

The Nasdaq rose 0.7%, while the S&P 500 added 0.3%. The Dow finished little changed after being down more than 200 points at session lows.

Moderna was one of the top performers in the Nasdaq, jumping more than 6%. Tesla rose 3.6%, and Apple tacked on 1%.

Read the full story ›

