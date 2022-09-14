Nasdaq closes higher as stocks stabilize following massive sell-off

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CNBC) -- The Nasdaq Composite grinded higher in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors tried to find their footing after the biggest one-day drop in more than two years.

The Nasdaq rose 0.7%, while the S&P 500 added 0.3%. The Dow finished little changed after being down more than 200 points at session lows.

Moderna was one of the top performers in the Nasdaq, jumping more than 6%. Tesla rose 3.6%, and Apple tacked on 1%.

