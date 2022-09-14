A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nation bans COVID shots for people under 50

Allowed only for people at higher risk of becoming severely ill

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published September 14, 2022 at 7:39pm
Chief Information Systems Technician Christopher McClain receives a COVID-19 booster shot from Chief Hospital Corpsman Tiffany Salveson, an independent duty corpsman assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee in the ship's medical treatment room at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Dec. 28, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Jose Rodriguez)

Denmark already has banned mRNA COVID shots for almost everyone under 18, and now the European nation has increased the age to 50.

Danes under 50 will be allowed to receive the vaccines only if they are at "higher risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19," the Danish Health Authority said, reported investigative reporter Alex Berenson.

With a large wave of COVID-19 infections expected in the coming months, it's clear that Denmark believes most people are better off getting the disease than the shot, Berenson surmised.

"The Danish move is particularly significant because Denmark has an excellent national health care system and has aggressively collected data on Covid and vaccines," he wrote on his Substack page.

Britain has ended mRNA shots for nearly all children 10 and under.

Meanwhile, American universities, such as the University of California-Davis, continue to require students to receive additional mRNA shots this fall, Berenson noted.

In this case, it's the "bivalent" COVID vaccine update that was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration based on data from a handful of mice.

 

