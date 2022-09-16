New 'Church Committee' sought to address FBI and DOJ abuses

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In just the past few years, it's become known at the FBI misled the FISA court while working with Democrats to create the now-debunked Russia collusion conspiracy theory that was used against President Trump.

It also doctored evidence.

Its officials lied.

TRENDING: Mourning the queen – but did Elizabeth II drop the ball?

There were agents who "dropped the ball" on a sexual abuse scandal involving Olympians.

And they raided the home of a sitting president.

Perhaps what some may consider the last straw developed when news came out that the FBI employed a Russian businessman as a "confidential human source" against President Trump even though the informant, who is going to trial for lying later this fall, was suspected of lying and having ties to the Kremlin's intelligence agencies.

The evidence adds up, and is prompting calls for another Church Committee.

Does America need another "Church" committee? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A report at Just the News said that committee was half a century ago when Americans were coming out of the scandal of Watergate and also held concerns about the FBI operations under J. Edgar Hoover, when civil rights were ignored and political enemies targeted.

Idaho Sen. Frank Church ran the investigation, and it resulted in new requirements for the protection of constitutional rights.

A number of influential leaders say it's time for that type of committee to return.

Kevin Brock, the FBI's inaugural intelligence chief, told Just the News, "I think, frankly, it would be great for the FBI. They find themselves obviously in a very challenging situation, some of which they brought on themselves, others kind of imposed upon them."

He continued, during an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast, "But they find themselves in a place right now where well over the half the country believes they're working on behalf of one political party over another. And that can't stand … the agency can't survive if that persists."

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, who was chair of the House Intelligence Committee while in office, and helped expose the Democrats' work with the FBI and DOJ against President Trump, said it likely will take more than Congress.

"You know, we weren't really designed to run these types of investigations, and for so long, the process actually worked. It was relatively bipartisan for the most part. But when you have corruption at that level, it becomes so hard to run these investigations right."

He said using the current committee structure would be difficult.

It was Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who could be the Judiciary Committee chairman if the GOP takes the majority as expected this fall, who suggested outside help for Congress, citing a "special select kind of committee or a blue ribbon commission."

That, he said, could include "some members outside of Congress."

The original committee included figures like Walter Mondale, Barry Goldwater, John Tower and Gary Hart.

They triggered legal reforms that "reined in the FBI and governed two generations of agents to color inside the lines after a dark history of past abuses," Just the News explained.

Nunes pointed out that the current FBI head, Christopher Wray, hasn't been willing to make the changes that would be needed to restore the public's trust.

Others told Just the News the status quo just isn't satisfactory.

IMPORTANT NOTE: How is it possible that the greatest and freest nation in world history has so rapidly come under the control of serially lying, deranged, power-mad sociopaths – leaders with nothing but contempt for America, for its history, its Constitution, its Judeo-Christian culture and its people? Orwell’s “1984” points directly to the answer: The elites are changing America’s language itself, so that people’s words – and therefore, their very thoughts – inevitably come under the control of the ruling class. It’s a way of bending reality in real time, so that what is illusion appears to be true, while what is real and true appears to be lies, misinformation, “hate speech,” “conspiracy theories” and “extremism.” This extraordinarily powerful but little-understood weapon of war employed 24/7 by the Marxist left is completely explained, exposed and exploded in the August issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower agazine, “NEWSPEAK 2022: How tyrants and lunatics are enslaving Americans by redefining everything.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!