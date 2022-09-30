New video highlights Biden's failures as president during 1st 2 years

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – A new video from the Senate Republicans released on Friday showcased President Joe Biden's failures during his first two years in office.

The video, titled "The First Two Years," mentions Biden ignoring inflation warnings, an increase in illegal immigrants crossing the border, and the United States's "disastrous and deadly" withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Examples listed in the video include Biden blocking the Keystone XL pipeline and halting construction of the wall along the southern border.

"Record inflation, endless spending, an economy in recession, open borders, and surging crime," the video's narrator says. "That is the Biden legacy in just two years."

