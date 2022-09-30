A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.HAIL TO THE CHIEF
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New video highlights Biden's failures as president during 1st 2 years

'Record inflation, endless spending, an economy in recession, open borders, and surging crime'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 30, 2022 at 4:38pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joe Biden delivers remarks at a celebration event for the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Monday, July 11, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden delivers remarks at a celebration event for the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Monday, July 11, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – A new video from the Senate Republicans released on Friday showcased President Joe Biden's failures during his first two years in office.

The video, titled "The First Two Years," mentions Biden ignoring inflation warnings, an increase in illegal immigrants crossing the border, and the United States's "disastrous and deadly" withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Examples listed in the video include Biden blocking the Keystone XL pipeline and halting construction of the wall along the southern border.

"Record inflation, endless spending, an economy in recession, open borders, and surging crime," the video's narrator says. "That is the Biden legacy in just two years."

TRENDING: Democrats' diabolical plan to destroy America – steps 6 to 10

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New video highlights Biden's failures as president during 1st 2 years
Rent-a-Center crashes after pulling guidance due to collapsing 'economic conditions'
The latest on Ian's impact on the supply chain
Latest fentanyl pill bust could be largest seizure in Midwest, cops say
California now a 'sanctuary' for child sex-change surgeries
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×