New York Times promotes surgeon doing 'elective mastectomies' on teens

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A headline in the New York Times, just days ago, promoted the Miami practice of a surgeon who does "top" operations on teens, that is, mastectomies that remove girls' breasts.

The Star News Network explained that the publication cited a girl, now called "Michael," who is just 17.

She posed for photos with Dr. Sidhbh Gallagher, who puts the photographs of the young girls on her social media platforms.

TRENDING: Democrats' diabolical plan to destroy America – steps 6 to 10

"Michael is part of a very small but growing group of transgender adolescents who have had top surgery, or breast removal, to better align their bodies with their experience of gender," described the Times.

Star Network explained that the Times conceded "there is little evidence of the long-term benefits of transgender surgery for minors," and it blasts those who would protect children from the influencers who promote such radical actions, condemning "Republican elected officials" for "seeking to ban all so-called gender-affirm care for minors."

Said the Times, "Small studies have shown that many transgender adolescents report significant discomfort related to their breasts, including difficulty showering, sleeping and dating. As the population of these adolescents has grown, top surgery has been offered at younger ages."

It's all part of the ideology that is spreading across America that apparently intends to erase male and female, leaving behind only whatever a teen chooses to be, as well as family, as the actions of those who "transition" often are concealed from their parents.

Should surgeons be doing "elective mastectomies" on teens? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Also ignored by and large is the testimony from a multitude of those who have transitioned, and regret it, returning as closely as they can to the lives they gave up to be part of a vast social and medical experiment.

Gallagher, in fact, uses social media platforms to reach potential patients, and openly states, "We are happy to offer top surgery to minors with consent of parents and the recommendation of the patient’s mental health professional."

The idea of consent for such extreme measures as cutting off body parts has been questioned by Dr. Stephen B. Levine, of Case Western Reserve University.

"The many risks of these interventions, including medicalizing a temporary adolescent identity, have come into a clearer focus through an awareness of detransitioners," he said.

Further, there's little high-quality evidence that such efforts actually succeed, the report said. He warned that both medical and mental health issues have been impacted by the high level of transgender ideology activism.

In fact, the very suggestion of questioning a claim to a transgender identity now routinely is attacked and condemned by adherents to the ideology. And studies have confirmed over and over that leaving children who have gender dysphoria issues alone means almost all will resolve those concerns as they mature, mostly in their gender at birth.

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!