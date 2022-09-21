Newsom uses Bible verse to help market abortions in conservative states

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
(CHRISTIAN POST) -- A new billboard campaign promoting abortion services in conservative states cites a Bible verse with the words of Jesus as an apparent endorsement.
Last Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom posted images on social media showing billboards set to go up in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is prohibited or significantly restricted.
@GovHolcomb the people of Indiana will be seeing these as they drive to work today. pic.twitter.com/0uLZSSw3mo
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022
Newsom's tweet read in part: "To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your health."