Newsom uses Bible verse to help market abortions in conservative states

'Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2022 at 5:43pm
Gavin Newsom (Video screenshot)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- A new billboard campaign promoting abortion services in conservative states cites a Bible verse with the words of Jesus as an apparent endorsement.

Last Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom posted images on social media showing billboards set to go up in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is prohibited or significantly restricted.

Newsom's tweet read in part: "To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your health."

WND News Services
