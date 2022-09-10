North Korea passes law declaring itself a 'nuclear state'

(UPI) – North Korean lawmakers passed a law Friday that officially declares the country a nuclear weapons state, a move that was closely followed by a defiant victory speech from ruler Kim Jong Un in which he seemed to reject any chance for diplomacy.

The law sailed through parliament in a unanimous vote, and Kim called the decree "irreversible" and vowed to "never give up" North Korea's nuclear weapons.

In a major policy shift, Pyongyang also cleared the way for North Korea's military to make pre-emptive nuclear strikes in the event of "nuclear or non-nuclear attack by hostile forces."

Read the full story ›