A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

North Korea passes law declaring itself a 'nuclear state'

Says it will never give up weapons

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 10, 2022 at 4:25pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(UPI) – North Korean lawmakers passed a law Friday that officially declares the country a nuclear weapons state, a move that was closely followed by a defiant victory speech from ruler Kim Jong Un in which he seemed to reject any chance for diplomacy.

The law sailed through parliament in a unanimous vote, and Kim called the decree "irreversible" and vowed to "never give up" North Korea's nuclear weapons.

In a major policy shift, Pyongyang also cleared the way for North Korea's military to make pre-emptive nuclear strikes in the event of "nuclear or non-nuclear attack by hostile forces."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Unsealed docs of former Obama IRS officials detail knowledge of Tea Party targeting
Biden's clean energy scheme needs 'more reality'
Ukraine seizes key Russian-occupied supply hub in east
King Charles is a climate hawk who has called for 'radically transforming' fossil fuel economy
North Korea passes law declaring itself a 'nuclear state'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×