Not everyone was welcome at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, expert says

(FOX NEWS) -- When Prince Charles became King Charles III and met our newly installed British Prime Minster Liz Truss, he famously said on camera, "We have all been dreading this," and he spoke for the world.

I mean, can anyone imagine a world without our dear late Queen Elizabeth? And yet now we have to. This is the new era of King Charles III; and what now after such a moving and magnificent funeral of the queen?

Here in London covering this historic event is something I will never ever forget, simply because we are all now living in pure history, and because of that, you notice things you may have not before. For instance, I was in the media pack on Saturday when King Charles III, without prior warning, turned up with the Prince of Wales, William, to thank all the people that queued for hours; a truly uplifting experience.

