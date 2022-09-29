A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Money Politics U.S. World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Now 6 states suing Biden administration over debt transfer from students to taxpayers

Democrat plan 'is patently unfair to hard-working Americans'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 29, 2022 at 3:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Bronson Winslow
Daily Caller News Foundation

Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration for allegedly overstepping executive powers related to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

TRENDING: Italy's conservatives triumph – America needs the same

The Biden administration unveiled its plan to partially forgive student loans for certain borrowers in August, using the HEROES Act of 2003 as precedent for the decision and arguing that the COVID-19 pandemic created an emergency situation allowing the federal government to forgive student debt. The Republican states argued that the Biden administration exceeded its statutory authority, as well as citing a “60 Minutes” interview in which Biden said the pandemic was “over” as evidence that the pandemic could not be used to justify the action, according to a press release from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

“It’s patently unfair to saddle hard-working Americans with the loan debt of those who chose to go to college,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

“The Department of Education is required, under the law, to collect the balance due on loans. And President Biden does not have the authority to override that,” she added.

The attorney generals for Iowa, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska and South Carolina joined Missouri in filing the lawsuit. Biden’s plan, which cancels $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income and $20,000 for Pell grant recipients, faced another legal challenge this week from the Pacific Legal Foundation.

Did Biden overstep executive powers in bailing out student loans?

On Tuesday, the Sacramento legal advocacy group filed a lawsuit in Indiana claiming the student debt forgiveness was an executive overreach that would undoubtedly increase the tax burdens of Americans, the AP reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Michigan election worker charged with falsifying records
Biden spending tens of millions to provide internet to 92 homes
Now 6 states suing Biden administration over debt transfer from students to taxpayers
Biden appoints first-ever envoy for plants and animals
Durham prosecutes FBI informants, but protects their handlers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×