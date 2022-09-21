Now you can play Jesus in world's first-ever Jesus Christ computer game

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(THE FIRST NEWS) -- A Warsaw-based games developer has caused a splash after creating a video game that will allow players to take on the role of Jesus Christ.

Set to be jointly published by PlayWay and SimulaM, the game titled I Am Jesus Christ will soon be available for download on the Steam platform and will be playable on Windows 10 operating systems.

According to the promotional material, players will “walk in the footsteps of Jesus in an incredible retelling of the story of Christ from birth to resurrection.”

