Now hear this: Alexa and Siri can negatively impact a child's development

(STUDY FINDS) -- Voice assistants like Alexa and Siri can stunt a child’s social and emotional development, new research reveals.

Most smartphones children use have a voice app, such as Amazon’s or Apple’s smart technology. However, scientists now say they can impede critical thinking, empathy, compassion, and learning skills.

“The lack of ability to engage in non-verbal communication makes use of the devices a poor method of learning social interaction,” writes Anmol Arora of the University of Cambridge in a media release. “While in normal human interactions, a child would usually receive constructive feedback if they were to behave inappropriately, this is beyond the scope of a smart device.”

