A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldWND HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Now hear this: Alexa and Siri can negatively impact a child's development

'Devices a poor method of learning social interaction'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 27, 2022 at 9:17pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

 

(Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@benceboros?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">BENCE BOROS</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/voice-assistant?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)

(Photo by BENCE BOROS on Unsplash)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(STUDY FINDS) -- Voice assistants like Alexa and Siri can stunt a child’s social and emotional development, new research reveals.

Most smartphones children use have a voice app, such as Amazon’s or Apple’s smart technology. However, scientists now say they can impede critical thinking, empathy, compassion, and learning skills.

TRENDING: White House cleanup team

“The lack of ability to engage in non-verbal communication makes use of the devices a poor method of learning social interaction,” writes Anmol Arora of the University of Cambridge in a media release. “While in normal human interactions, a child would usually receive constructive feedback if they were to behave inappropriately, this is beyond the scope of a smart device.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







2.5 million Floridians ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Ian barrels closer
Smartphone users seek meaning and purpose, but usually find something darker online
Now hear this: Alexa and Siri can negatively impact a child's development
Top actress still sleeps by her 8-year-old son's side
Yikes! Woman shoots, skins Siberian husky she mistook for a wolf
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×