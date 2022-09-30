Now more people making $100,000-plus living 'paycheck-to-paycheck'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By John Hugh DeMastri

Daily Caller News Foundation

As inflation continues to batter consumers, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck climbed to 60% in August, according to a Friday report from financial services company LendingClub.

TRENDING: Italian election was a win in the REAL World War III

The increase, up from 57% in September 2021, was driven primarily by a greater portion of six figure earners slipping into a paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle, according to the LendingClub report. While the proportion of those earning less than $50,000 and those between $50,000 and $100,000 living paycheck to paycheck stayed roughly the same, at 73.6% and 62.4% respectively, earners between $100,000 and $150,000 saw a more than 6.5% increase to 43.8% living paycheck-to-paycheck.

“Fewer consumers not living paycheck to paycheck indicates that consumers are continuing to lose financial stability,” LendingClub said. “Yet, the share of consumers living paycheck to paycheck with issues paying their bills has dropped 7 percentage points in the same period. Many have moved to what now may constitute a stable lifestyle: living paycheck to paycheck without difficulty paying bills.”

.@LendingClub CEO Scott Sanborn says paycheck-to-paycheck living Is ‘new climate crisis.’ Find out what he means in this conversation he had with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster: https://t.co/bMAX1Y1NWb — PYMNTS (@pymnts) September 29, 2022

Is inflation eating away at the upper middle class? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Between March 2021 to August 2022, real wages have fallen each month, with real average hourly earnings falling by 2.8% annually as of August. Inflation has remained consistently high, roughly 3 to 4 times higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal of 2%.

The cost of food, which hit its highest rate in more than 40 years in August, was felt disproportionately by those already struggling to pay their bills, with 75.8% of those struggling to pay bills while living paycheck to paycheck believing increased prices for food were “very or extremely considerable.” In contrast, those living paycheck to paycheck but comfortably paying bills and those who did not live paycheck to paycheck reported the same feeling at a rate of 68.3% and 66.9% respectively.

“With inflation expected to continue, it will likely press consumers of all financial lifestyles further,” LendingClub reported. “[T]ime will tell how well they continue to adapt.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!