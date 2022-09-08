A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Nurse gets AstraZeneca shot, dies of shock

Her story 'was not allowed' to make headlines

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published September 8, 2022 at 4:37pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

One of the first patients to take the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot was Megi Brakadze, 27, a nurse in Georgia, just over the border from Russia.

A day later, she was in a coma, her heart stopped, and physicians were unable to revive her.

They blamed anaphylactic shock.

She had made a video at the time of her shot, explaining, "Vaccines are needed. We are powerless against the virus, we must vaccinate ourselves to avoid diseases or not get seri0usly ill. Although people are afraid, there is nothing dangerous about getting vaccinated. I urge everyone to get vaccinated."

TRENDING: If greenies get their way, there'll be 'mass starvation'

The Gateway Pundit posted the video online:

Did the AstraZeneca kill this nurse?

The report said, "Doctors tried to restart her heart but were not able to revive her completely. For some reason, Megi's story did not make the headlines. It was not allowed."

The video explained the doctor's concluded her death was from anaphylactic shock.

It was confirmed by the Georgian Ministry of Health.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT
TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Supremes given another chance to protect religious liberty
Liberal college shamed into paying millions for its racist attack on innocent family
Schumer bill could allow 'child brides' across the nation
Nurse gets AstraZeneca shot, dies of shock
'Dark Ages' feared to be returning to Europe
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×