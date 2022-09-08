Nurse gets AstraZeneca shot, dies of shock

One of the first patients to take the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot was Megi Brakadze, 27, a nurse in Georgia, just over the border from Russia.

A day later, she was in a coma, her heart stopped, and physicians were unable to revive her.

They blamed anaphylactic shock.

She had made a video at the time of her shot, explaining, "Vaccines are needed. We are powerless against the virus, we must vaccinate ourselves to avoid diseases or not get seri0usly ill. Although people are afraid, there is nothing dangerous about getting vaccinated. I urge everyone to get vaccinated."

TRENDING: If greenies get their way, there'll be 'mass starvation'

The Gateway Pundit posted the video online:

Megi Bakradze, one of the first nurse who received the covid vaccine on television is now dead pic.twitter.com/k7yI2z8kVt — Vaccine victims (@RodolpheTola) September 6, 2022

Did the AstraZeneca kill this nurse? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (15 Votes) 6% (1 Votes)

The report said, "Doctors tried to restart her heart but were not able to revive her completely. For some reason, Megi's story did not make the headlines. It was not allowed."

The video explained the doctor's concluded her death was from anaphylactic shock.

It was confirmed by the Georgian Ministry of Health.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT

TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!