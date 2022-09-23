Nurse who supported J.K. Rowling, targeted by trans activists, faces hearing from medical board

(DAILY WIRE) – A Canadian nurse who publicly supported famed “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling and insists that men cannot become women, is at risk of losing her job as she faces a hearing from a national medical board.

As far back as November 2020, Amy Eileen Hamm, a single mother with two young sons, has faced an investigation from the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) after two people had lodged complained about her, according to the nurse. She is now in the midst of a three-day hearing, after which she will face another hearing in October.

“I was denounced with the slur ‘TERF’ (trans-exclusionary radical feminist), which was in 2016,” Hamm wrote in April 2022 in Quillette. The term “TERF” has also been used by transgender activists to target Rowling, for whom Hamm helped put up a billboard expressing her support, simply writing, “I ♥ JK Rowling.”

