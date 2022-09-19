Pandemic over? When will unvaxed troops be reinstated?

In his interview Sunday night with "60 Minutes," President Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

That came as good news to Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who saw the immediate implications.

"So, when will he let those discharged from the military due to vax mandates return to protecting our country?" the governor asked.

And that goes, no doubt, for all the frontline health professionals and workers across all industries who lost their jobs because they believed the risks of putting the experimental vaccine in their bodies outweighed any potential benefits.

Biden was responding to a question from CBS News' Scott Pelley: "Mr. President, first Detroit Auto Show in three years. Is the pandemic over?"

"The pandemic is over," Biden replied. "We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lotta work on it. It's – but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it."

In May, as WND reported, when most Americans had shed their masks and demonstrated in various other ways their belief that the pandemic was over, Biden extended the public health emergency, which allows for the granting of emergency authorizations of drugs and vaccines and the issuance of special benefits such as health coverage through Medicaid.

Earlier in May, more than 17,000 physicians and medical scientists from around the world signed a declaration calling on nations to lift health emergency declarations, restore scientific integrity and address "crimes against humanity."

Among the signatories was Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology platform behind the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, who argued that the concerns raised in the declaration go beyond COVID-19, threatening constitutional rights.

The fourth declaration of the Global COVID Summit stated that the COVID policies imposed over the past two years "are the culmination of a corrupt medical alliance of pharmaceutical, insurance, and healthcare institutions, along with the financial trusts which control them."

"They have infiltrated our medical system at every level, and are protected and supported by a parallel alliance of big tech, media, academics and government agencies who profited from this orchestrated catastrophe," the signatories declare.

The "corrupt alliance" continues "to advance unscientific claims by censoring data, and intimidating and firing doctors and scientists for simply publishing actual clinical results or treating their patients with proven, life-saving medicine."

"These catastrophic decisions came at the expense of the innocent, who are forced to suffer health damage and death caused by intentionally withholding critical and time-sensitive treatments, or as a result of coerced genetic therapy injections, which are neither safe nor effective," they say.

The 17,000 Global COVID Summit physicians and medical scientists "represent a much larger, enlightened global medical community who refuse to be compromised, and are united and willing to risk the wrath of the corrupt medical alliance to defend the health of their patients."

They argue that restoring the people's trust in medicine, "begins with free and open dialogue between physicians and medical scientists."

"After two years of scientific research, millions of patients treated, hundreds of clinical trials performed and scientific data shared, we have demonstrated and documented our success in understanding and combating COVID-19," they write.

Among the "foundational principles" they list are ending the COVID shots, which they describe as "the experimental genetic therapy," and allowing doctors to provide "life-saving medical treatment" such as ivermectin.

"We declare the state of national emergency, which facilitates corruption and extends the pandemic, should be immediately terminated."

They also argue masks "have never been effective protection against an airborne respiratory virus in the community setting" and call for funding and research to address "vaccination damage, death and suffering."

They charge that vaccine makers – Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, Janssen, Astra Zeneca – and "their enablers, withheld and willfully omitted safety and effectiveness information from patients and physicians, and should be immediately indicted for fraud."

See the press conference of the Global COVID Summit:

See Drs. Robert Malone, Ryan Cole and Richard Urso discuss the latest Global COVID Summit declaration:

