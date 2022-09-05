A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Parallel barking: Man lets dog drive his car, police hound him down

Suspect behaved in a 'dangerous and improper manner'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2022 at 3:46pm
(JERUSALEM POST) -- Police officers of the Central Traffic Unit in Jerusalem detained a car driver after they found a video on social media of him letting his dog drive his car on Monday.

The video showed the dog sitting on the man's lap, holding the steering wheel for a couple of minutes.

The suspect was located and transferred to the Jerusalem District traffic unit for reckless driving. While investigating the particulars of the case, it was found that the suspect, 35, a resident of Ein Nakuba, not only endangered road users with his illegal actions but also drove a vehicle without a valid road test.

Read the full story ›

